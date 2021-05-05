Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display, 8GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Backlit Keyboard, Alexa Built-in, AN515-54-5812



Price: $649.99

(as of May 05,2021 06:33:44 UTC – Details)





Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54-5812 Gaming Laptop comes with these high level specs: 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H Processor 2. 4GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4. 1GHz, 15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM, 8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M. 2 Slots, 1 Slot Available), 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay, Waves sound technology, featuring, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified. Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802. 11ax Dual-Band 2. 4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2. 4Gbps), 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port), HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 – USB 3. 1 Type C Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps), 2 – USB 3. 1 Gen 1 Ports (One with Power-off Charging), 1 – USB 2. 0 Port, 1 – HDMI 2. 0 Port with HDCP Support, Backlit Keyboard, Lithium Ion Battery, up to 8-hours Battery Life, 4.85 lbs. 2.2 kg (system unit only) (NH. Q59AA. 002).

9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H Processor (Up to 4.1 GHz)

15″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit display; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory; 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 slots – 1 slot open for easy upgrades) & 1 – Available hard drive bay

LAN: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port); Wireless: Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11ax

Backlit keyboard; Acer Cool Boost technology with twin fans and dual exhaust ports





