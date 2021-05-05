ASUS Laptop L210 Ultra Thin Laptop, 11.6” HD Display, Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, NumberPad, Windows 10 Home in S Mode



Price: $222.00

(as of May 05,2021 06:33:35 UTC – Details)





The ASUS Laptop L210MA is designed to help you be productive all day — even when you’re on the move. This compact and lightweight 11.6 inch laptop is powered by the latest Intel processor and provides long lasting battery life. With eMMC storage and pre-loaded Windows 10 in S mode, it offers full compatibility with a wide range of software and peripherals. It’s the best laptop for people on the go. *The actual transfer speed of USB 3.0, 3.1, 3.2 (Gen 1 and 2), and/or Type-C will vary depending on many factors including the processing speed of the host device, file attributes and other factors related to system configuration and your operating environment.

Efficient Intel Celeron N4020 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.8 GHz)

11.6” HD (1366 x 768) Slim Display

64GB eMMC Flash Storage and 4GB DDR4 RAM

Windows 10 in S Mode with One Year of Microsoft 365 Personal

Slim and Portable: 0.7” thin and weighs only 2.2 lbs (battery included)





