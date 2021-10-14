AfriTECH2021 kicks off as TechEconomy.ng editor delivers opening speech

The African Tech Alliance forum 2021 which is the TechEconomy.ng’s annual event formerly known as Mobile & Disruptive Technology Forum (MoDiTECH) has kicked started.

The hydride event with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols entitled, ‘Embracing Change and Digital Transformation in the New Normal’. is ongoing in Lagos, Nigeria.

In his opening speech, Peter Oluka, Editor, Techeconomy.ng said: “In the seeming blink of an eye, the pandemic changed everything: how we worked, shopped, attended to school, entertained ourselves, got medi-care, engaged with government agencies, and connected with friends and family.

“The world literally shut down and everything was forced to adapt. In fact, every part of the society was affected and many still affected. The pandemic has also rocked many of the core tenets of digital transformation.

“But with a forced change of this magnitude, we witnessed the impossible become possible. For instance, projects that would have taken years took just weeks; business models that were dependent on being ‘in- person’ successfully pivoted to being delivered digitally, and customers ultimately adapted and found businesses that pivoted gracefully throughout the pandemic. Our assumptions and beliefs have completely changed.

Related