Ahead of the M2 chip release, the Apple Mac Mini with M1 chip is at its lowest price ever

Save $99.01: The 2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is $799.99 at Amazon as of May 4 with an additional discount at checkout.

Apple dropped a ton of new products on us during their last event, but it’s never enough to stop new rumors. The latest hot gossip is that the newer, more powerful Apple M2 processor might be ready to ship later this summer. But if you need a new computer right now, the highly-rated M1 chip still provides plenty of performance at a more reasonable price.

One of your options is the 2020 Apple Mac Mini with the M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage for $799.99 at Amazon. You’ll see the sale price listed at $829, but an extra $29.01 discount applies during checkout. That total discount of $99.01 makes this the best price we’ve seen on this particular Mac Mini model.

So while a new M2 chip is on the way, most folks will get plenty of mileage out of the popular M1 chip. This Mac Mini offers an eight-core CPU that provides 3x faster performance than previous models with Intel Core i3-based systems. When combined with the latest macOS Big Sur, you get faster wakeup times and smoother transitions between multiple apps at once.

You also enjoy an eight-core graphics processor for up to 6x faster graphics performance and up to 15x faster machine-learning performance. That’s just a fancier way to say you get faster image processing, video analysis, and overall more efficient processing of intensive programs and games. All of this power is packed into the sleek 7.7-inch frame that fits anywhere and comes with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, WiFi 6, and Gigabit Ethernet.

For anyone who wants a small but mighty computer and can’t wait for the new M2, the Mac Mini with the M1 chip still takes care of any job with no hassle.

