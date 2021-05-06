New HP 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop Intel Core i3-1005G1 8GB DDR4 RAM 128GB SSD HDMI Bluetooth 802.11/b/g/n/ac Windows 10 15-dy1731ms Silver



Price: $502.00

(as of May 06,2021 09:02:13 UTC – Details)





New HP 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop Intel Core i3-1005G1 8GB DDR4 RAM 128GB SSD HDMI Bluetooth 802.11/b/g/n/ac Windows 10 15-dy1731ms SilverTackle your to-do list from sun-up to sundown with the steadfast HP 15-dy1731ms laptop. Packed with a speedy 10th Gen Intel processor, this everyday powerhouse brings the muscle for an entire day of work, play, and everything in between. Hours of battery life mean you can transition from morning meetings to evening entertainment without plugging in. And it all looks as good as it performs thanks to a brilliant HD micro-edge bezel display.

15.6 in HD WLED touchscreen (1366 x 768), 10-finger multi-touch support.

10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz up to 3.4GHz.

8GB DDR4 SDRAM 2666MHz, 128GB SSD, No Optical Drive.

Intel UHD Graphics, HD Audio with stereo speakers. HP TrueVision HD camera.

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, 1 HDMI 1.4, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A.





