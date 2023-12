An AI can tell if someone has recently used cannabis based on factors such as their heart rate and how they hold their phone Aleksandra Sova/Shutterstock

An artificial intelligence model can detect if someone has recently used cannabis. This could one day help to identify intoxicated people who may require medical care, but some experts have stressed that further research is required with a larger group of people.

Urine, saliva and hair strand tests can reveal if someone has used cannabis, however, these can take a fair amount of time to analyse…