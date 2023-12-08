Butyl Rubber Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Growth | ChemAnalyst



For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

During the third quarter of 2023, the North American Butyl Rubber market underwent notable fluctuations. The period commenced with a substantial drop in prices in July, attributed to an oversupply of inventories and stable manufacturing, coupled with decreasing feedstock prices. August saw a stabilization as Isobutylene prices continued to decrease, offsetting strong demand and maintaining price stability. In September, a significant price surge occurred, driven by heightened demand from the thriving US automotive sector, despite a United Auto Workers (UAW) strike. Robust vehicle sales, particularly in the US, and positive indicators of recovery in the construction industry contributed to increased Butyl Rubber demand. Additionally, OPEC+ production cuts leading to a surge in crude oil prices contributed to higher production costs and, subsequently, an increase in Butyl Rubber market value.

APAC:

In the third quarter, Butyl Rubber prices in the Asian market deviated from the North American trend. A notable rise in July was fueled by increased demand from the global automotive industry. The ASEAN region witnessed significant growth in light-vehicle sales and production, and China and India reported substantial automotive sector growth. Isobutylene prices in Singapore dipped in July but attempted recovery in August. However, declining feedstock prices countered strong demand, maintaining a stable market in August. In September, Butyl Rubber prices plummeted in Singapore due to reduced demand in the Asian market. South Korea’s domestic sales declined, influenced by interest rate hikes, and China’s economic slowdown affected Butyl Rubber demand through subdued consumer sentiment in the construction industry.

Europe:

The European market saw a surge in Butyl Rubber prices in July, driven by increased demand from the downstream automotive industry. However, the pricing landscape witnessed a decline in August due to a downturn in the construction industry across the Eurozone. This downturn, driven by decreased demand in Germany and rising raw material costs, contributed to the slump in Butyl Rubber prices. September saw a further decline in prices, backed by weak inquiries from the downstream automotive and construction sectors.

MEA:

In the Saudi Arabian market, Butyl Rubber prices experienced consistent surges in the third quarter of 2023. In July, a significant increase was driven by global automotive industry demand. August witnessed another rise due to increased international inquiries, with Belgium, China, and Singapore being major importers experiencing growth in their automotive sectors. September saw a further increase in Butyl Rubber costs due to rising crude oil prices, influenced by Saudi Arabia and Russia’s decision to extend production cuts. Despite concerns about a weaker economy, increased US crude inventories, and anticipation of reduced supply, the rising crude oil prices contributed to higher production costs and, consequently, an increase in Butyl Rubber market value.

