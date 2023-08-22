AION Ships the First Batch of AION Y Plus EVs to Thailand, Bringing New E-mobility Experiences to Local Customers

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GAC AION (“AION” or “the Company”), an emerging new energy vehicle manufacturer under Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), announced that a total of 100 AION Y Plus electric vehicles have been loaded onto the ship which is set to embark on a journey to Thailand. The landmark moment was celebrated with a grand ceremony, marking a new milestone as the Company continues revving up its effort to launch into one of the fast-growing EV markets in Southeast Asia.

The AION Y Plus, the latest all-electric SUV from AION that features a plethora of upgrades, offers a great leap in performance and reliability compared with its predecessor. Sporting its signature youthful and elegant appearance, the model is equipped with a newly designed motor that delivers higher power efficiency with its maximum cruising range increased to the longest in its class, giving drivers the freedom and flexibility to travel further with peace of mind.

The spacious interior of the AION Y Plus can be converted into a personal lounge and entertainment hub, making it the perfect sustainable mobility choice for outdoor adventures and family road trips. The front seats can be fully folded down to create a 1.8m bed in seconds, coupled with the big touchscreen that supports a wide variety of apps and allows both the driver and passengers to relax in comfort while enjoying their favorite movies or shows.

Since its domestic launch, the AION Y line-up has maintained strong sales performance, enabling AION to solidify its leadership position in China’s market. During the first seven months in 2023, the AION Y series clocked a sales record of 109,824, with over 17,861 cars sold in July alone, attesting to AION’s ability to craft premium and cost-effective EVs that resonate with environmentally conscious consumers and meet the needs of urban mobility.

Building upon the AION Y series success, the overall sales performance has also achieved a new milestone in 2023 with a whopping 104% year-on-year growth, making the Company the second best-selling automaker in China and the third in the world, with 254,361 units sold from January to July.

The 100 AION Y Plus EVs to be en route to Thailand are the right-hand drive model tailor-made for the country’s traffic and have been granted the Thai Department of Land Transport (DLT) certification for market access. The approval of DLT means the EVs have met the local standards and regulations regarding performance, fuel consumption, safety, and eco-friendliness, paving for AION’s further market expansion in the country.

Helping Thailand to decarbonize the country’s transportation options and implement its Sustainable Urban Transport Projects, AION has formed a partnership with a local top automobile distributor to supply its premium, versatile, and affordable EVs that bring new e-mobility experiences to Thai customers.

As a leading EV maker at the forefront of innovation, AION’s manufacturing capability has received wide recognition from Thai government officials and business leaders who toured the company’s smart factory in July.

Looking ahead, AION is poised to continue its growth trajectory, with plans for localized production and to expand its product line-ups and distribution network in Thailand and beyond to empower people in Southeast Asia for green living. With its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, AION will focus on innovation to help the regional economies accelerate toward energy transition with more clean, powerful, and reliable e-mobility solutions, building a low-carbon future for all.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aion-ships-the-first-batch-of-aion-y-plus-evs-to-thailand-bringing-new-e-mobility-experiences-to-local-customers-301906233.html

SOURCE AION

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

