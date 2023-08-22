Lummus and Biohydrogen Technologies Establish Partnership to Develop and Deploy Blue Hydrogen Technology

Partnership is part of Lummus’ commitment to accelerate and scale technologies that lower CO2 emissions for customers

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and Biohydrogen Technologies have announced an agreement to develop and deploy advanced synthesis gas reactor technology primarily for the production of blue hydrogen.

Lummus’ Green Circle business unit will provide to Biohydrogen Technologies its expertise in hydrogen and synthesis gas plant design, reactor scale-up and design, and proprietary equipment supply. This technology is an economically attractive solution to address the large-scale production of blue hydrogen. The technology is also differentiated from other possible solutions due to its higher thermal efficiency, lower capital cost, small footprint and ability to capture more than 99% of the carbon dioxide at pressure.

“As the world looks for solutions to generate significant quantities of hydrogen for energy use while lowering CO2 emissions, Lummus is proud to partner with Biohydrogen Technologies to address this critical challenge for our industry and society,” said Leon de Bruyn, President and CEO of Lummus Technology. “By joining together, we will help further develop and deploy decarbonized solutions to the market.”

“The combination of Biohydrogen Technologies Intellectual Property and Green Circle / Lummus Technology skills in design, engineering & licensing will shortly allow bulk hydrogen production from natural gas with a thermal efficiency of 90% (LCV) and 99% CO2 capture to become a practical reality,” said Geoff Weedon, CEO of Biohydrogen Technologies.

Green Circle concentrates and expands Lummus Technology’s capabilities to capture new opportunities in the energy transition and circular economy. Green Circle is a leader in providing economically and technically sound solutions to process solid wastes containing plastics; process various renewable bio-based feedstocks to value-added chemicals, polymers and fuels; decarbonize refinery and petrochemicals assets; expand production of blue hydrogen and biofuels; and treat industrial wastewater.

About Lummus: Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Biohydrogen Technologies Limited: Biohydrogen Technologies Limited (BHT) is a UK registered company specializing in process design and engineering of synthesis gas production systems for the hydrogen, methanol and ammonia markets. We are active in the design of hydrogen production facilities from both natural gas and biogas with carbon capture, the latter of which results in net CO2 capture from atmosphere, at by far the lowest cost and highest thermal efficiency of all known CO2 atmospheric removal processes.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lummus-and-biohydrogen-technologies-establish-partnership-to-develop-and-deploy-blue-hydrogen-technology-301905066.html

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

