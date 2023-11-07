Alcantara Marks 14 Years of Carbon Neutrality for its "Made in Italy" Brand

Company participated in three major carbon-emissions-offset projects during its 2023 fiscal year

MILAN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alcantara has achieved carbon neutrality for the fourteenth year in a row according to its recently released annual sustainability report.

Alcantara is the first industrial company in Italy and one of the first automotive suppliers in the world to be certified as Carbon Neutral since 2009.

As part of its cradle-to-grave approach to sustainability, the company last year participated in three major projects in Indonesia, Vietnam and China to off-set approximately 52,000 tons of CO₂ emissions that could not be eliminated with current state-of-the-art technology.

Alcantara’s off-set programs are not only aimed at off-setting CO₂ emissions and expanding the use of renewable energy resources but also at delivering tangible social benefits.

The “Made in Italy” brand’s 2023-fiscal-year sustainability report emphasizes the company’s ongoing commitment to maximum transparency and a fact-based approach to sustainability in the manufacture of luxury material for the fashion, consumer-electronics and automotive industries.

Alcantara’s “cradle-to-grave” approach involves the measurement of all CO₂ emissions at every stage of its product lifecycle, from raw material and production to product use and end-of-life.

“Sustainability is the most critical issue of our time,” said Alcantara Chairman Andrea Boragno. “It’s a core value deeply rooted in our corporate culture and an important growth driver in the development of our business strategy.

“Sustainability is an objective that should be embraced on a global scale; there’s no other way.”

Boragno noted that Alcantara is a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, and is committed to advancing United Nations sustainable development goals.

Going forward, Alcantara will continue to implement initiatives to enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions while actively exploring new technologies and processes to achieve these goals.

The company recently introduced an innovative range of products partially derived from certified post-consumer recycled polyester. In addition, the company is accelerating research in the critical area of end-of-life recycling. For this effort, Alcantara recently partnered with another company to develop a pioneering technology to fully recover the polyester component in its material.

Alcantara has achieved certification as Carbon Neutral since 2009 as a result of its cradle-to-grave approach to reducing emissions and its dedication to compensating for the impact of CO₂ with carbon credits derived from certified and verified off-set projects.

