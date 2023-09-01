Aleut Awarded $5.5 Million Task Order for Low-Level Radioactive Waste Remediation at NASNI

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC (Aleut), a recognized leader in environmental services, is proud to announce the award of a $5.5 million task order to undertake a vital project for the safe management and disposal of low-level radioactive waste (LLRW) and low-level radioactive objects (LLROs). This significant task order, granted under Aleut’s Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract with the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command (JMC), Safety and Risk Management Directorate, reinforces Aleut’s commitment to environmental excellence and responsible waste management.

The project involves comprehensive waste profiling, meticulous packaging, secure shipment, and ultimate disposal of LLRW and LLROs generated from the Installation Restoration (IR) Site-10 Shoreline Slag Area (SSA) at the Naval Air Station – North Island (NASNI) in San Diego County, California. Aleut will collaborate with their esteemed teaming partner, NAC Philotechnics, to ensure the successful completion of this critical endeavor.

Under the guidance of Aleut’s JMC-approved broker, NAC Philotechnics, specially designed intermodal containers will be deployed at NASNI IR Site-10 SSA. These containers will be expertly loaded with waste materials recovered during the on-site remediation process. Aleut’s collaboration with NAC Philotechnics, a distinguished service provider with over 40 years of experience, will facilitate the execution of approximately 200 shipments of LLRW and LLROs to Waste Control Specialists (WCS) in Andrews, TX—a JMC-approved disposal facility renowned for its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Aleut’s General Manager, Mark Gragg, stated, “We are honored to be entrusted with this significant task order, which underscores Aleut’s dedication to protecting both the environment and public health. Our teaming agreement with NAC Philotechnics exemplifies our commitment to leveraging expertise and experience to ensure the safe and responsible handling of radioactive waste materials.”

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2013, ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC is a U.S. Small Business Administration certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business providing capabilities which span the environmental life cycle. Expertise includes technical assistance, sampling and characterization, remediation, site prep, construction, decommissioning, demolition, waste packaging, and disposition.

ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original regional Alaska Native corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

ABOUT NAC-PHILOTECHNICS

Founded in 1981, NAC Philotechnics provides a full scope of services to clients nationwide. NAC Philotechnics maintains Radioactive Materials Licenses in California and Tennessee, with capability to perform licensed work anywhere in the United States. Utilizing these licenses, NAC Philotechnics has performed waste characterization, consulting, decontamination, and decommissioning (D&D), license termination, brokerage, and provided disposal services for more than 1,000 clients in their 40+ year history.

