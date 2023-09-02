Innovative Trends Shaping Land Vehicle Protection Systems: From Advanced Sensors to Gaming Scenarios

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Protection Systems for Land vehicles – Market and Technology Forecast to 2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global protection systems for land vehicles market is expected to grow from US$3.2 billion in 2023 to US$7.8 billion in 2031.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global active and passive protection system market for land vehicles. The report forecasts market size and trends over the next eight years, and it covers both active and passive protection systems.

The market’s growth might start slow initially as new systems undergo rigorous testing and field experiments. However, the ongoing conflicts and collaborations between nations will provide valuable insights for refining these system

The field of protective technologies for armoured vehicles has seen a notable increase in demand due to the development of advanced systems that focus on weight reduction, modular designs, and the integration of cutting-edge sensors to counter jamming and address concerns like friendly fire incidents.

Modern armoured vehicle designs are incorporating both Active Protection Systems (APS) and a diverse range of passive protection systems. These advancements have prompted a surge in demand from those who were previously undecided about such technologies.

Key Trends:

Integrated Protection Systems: Armoured vehicle designs are increasingly integrating Active Protection Systems (APS) with various layers of passive protection systems. This approach aims to provide comprehensive protection against different threats. Weight Reduction and Modular Designs: Emphasis is being placed on reducing the weight of protection systems while maintaining modularity. This allows for easier integration and upgrades as technology evolves. Advanced Sensors and Countermeasures: New sensors are being developed to counter jamming and enhance situational awareness. These sensors play a crucial role in reducing the risk of friendly fire and improving overall protection. Shift to Gaming Scenarios: The development of protection systems has evolved from traditional protection to creating immersive scenarios, including gaming experiences, within the cockpit of armoured vehicles.

Future Developments:

Over the next decade, advancements in anti-tank missiles and the potential use of hypersonic weapons may lead to a demand for highly advanced and reactive active and passive protection systems. However, these protection systems currently lag behind the pace of weapon development.

To address these challenges:

Miniaturization and SwaP: Prioritizing size, weight, and power (SwaP) design will be crucial. Protection equipment must be made smaller and more efficient to meet evolving requirements.

Prioritizing size, weight, and power (SwaP) design will be crucial. Protection equipment must be made smaller and more efficient to meet evolving requirements. Advanced Sub-Systems: Sub-systems such as multiple sensor networks, soft-kill systems, improved firepower, and more will gain traction in the global electronic warfare markets.

Sub-systems such as multiple sensor networks, soft-kill systems, improved firepower, and more will gain traction in the global electronic warfare markets. Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics: These technologies hold significant opportunities for enhancing protection systems’ capabilities.

Key Features of the Study:

Overview of the protection systems market for land vehicles during 2023-2031, including demand drivers, trends, and challenges.

Insights into technological developments and changing preferences for protection solutions.

Segment analysis and regional review of present strengths and future demand.

Analysis of key defense markets in each region and the protection systems expected to be in demand.

Competitive landscape analysis, including company profiles, product range, and strategic partnerships.

Segmentation Overview:

1. Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Rest of the World

2. Armoured Vehicle Platforms:

Main Battle MBTs (MBT)

Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)

Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPH)

Ground-Based Air Defence Vehicles (GBAD)

Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC)

3. Protective System:

Active Protective Systems

Passive Protection Systems

4. Sub-Systems:

APS Sub-Systems

Sensors Countermeasures

Fire Control Systems

Power System

Displays & Control Units

Armour Plates

Companies Mentioned:

Artis LLC

ASELSAN

BAE Systems

China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO)

Dynamit Nobel Defence (DND)

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering

Elektromashina

Elbit Systems

ELTA System

Hanwa Systems

Hensoldt

IBD Deisenroth Engineering

KBM

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)

(KMW) Leonardo DRS

MBDA

Nexter Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Technologies

Saab AB

Thales

