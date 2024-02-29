Alpine Power Systems Relocates to a Bigger Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alpine Power Systems is excited to announce that they have completed a move to a new, larger facility in Indianapolis, IN.

The relocation from their former facility was undertaken to accommodate the growth of their Motive Power, Telecom, and Critical Power divisions. Their new location will help better support their customers throughout the Indianapolis Metropolitan area and the rest of Indiana. Alpine’s new facility is located at 2040 S. Lynhurst Drive, Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46241.

Sean Davis, Alpine’s Executive Vice President of Sales says: “We continue to make deliberate and purposeful expansion decisions and are committed to providing exceptional service to our valued customers. These investments increase our local capabilities, while strengthening our national footprint. The state of Indiana is a dynamic place to do business and our team is ready. This follows several other expansion announcements including Dallas, Houston and Charlotte.”

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

