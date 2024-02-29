Earthworks Industries Inc. – OTCQB APPLICATION

TSX-V: EWK

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ – Earthworks Industries Inc. (the “Company”) reports that it has filed a new OTCQB Application to the OTC Markets Group dated February 28, 2024, for trading in the United States.

The Company had made an earlier application to the OTC for trading however had not completed final listings requirements. Receipt of the application has been confirmed and review initiated by the OTC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

