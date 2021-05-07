Amazon Basics Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Support Stand for Laptops up to 15 Inches, Silver



Price: $21.13 - $19.49

(as of May 07,2021 06:25:23 UTC – Details)





An Amazon Brand

Foldable stand for laptops up to 15 inches with 18-degree tilt and 2.95 inch lift

Made of durable, lightweight aluminum with non-slip rubber surface pads to keep laptop in place

Folding mechanism that tucks kickstand underneath for flat storage or transport

Allows extra air circulation to help ventilate and cool your laptop’s electronic components

Use at home, the office, the coffee shop, or wherever work takes you

Rubber footing to prevent slippage and scratch damage to tables or desks





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

