Amazon Digital Products
Amazon Basics Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Support Stand for Laptops up to 15 Inches, Silver
Price:
$21.13 - $19.49
(as of May 07,2021 06:25:23 UTC – Details)
Foldable stand for laptops up to 15 inches with 18-degree tilt and 2.95 inch lift
Made of durable, lightweight aluminum with non-slip rubber surface pads to keep laptop in place
Folding mechanism that tucks kickstand underneath for flat storage or transport
Allows extra air circulation to help ventilate and cool your laptop’s electronic components
Use at home, the office, the coffee shop, or wherever work takes you
Rubber footing to prevent slippage and scratch damage to tables or desks
Jimmys Post
0
Tags :