Amazon Basics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XS Max, Black



Price: $14.85

(as of May 08,2021 21:28:20 UTC – Details)





An Amazon Brand

2 layers of protection: a hard outer polycarbonate shell and shock-absorbing TPU around the perimeter; raised edge helps protect the phone’s screen and front camera

Covers phone buttons to protect them from dust and dirt; cut-outs allow for full use of ports, camera, and speakers; works with most cables

Allows for Qi wireless charging; tested at independent labs to ensure it will stand up to real-life use

Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

