May 8, 2021

Amazon Basics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XS Max, Black


Price: $14.85
(as of May 08,2021 21:28:20 UTC – Details)



An Amazon Brand

2 layers of protection: a hard outer polycarbonate shell and shock-absorbing TPU around the perimeter; raised edge helps protect the phone’s screen and front camera
Covers phone buttons to protect them from dust and dirt; cut-outs allow for full use of ports, camera, and speakers; works with most cables
Allows for Qi wireless charging; tested at independent labs to ensure it will stand up to real-life use
Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

