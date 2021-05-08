Amazon Digital Products
Amazon Basics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XS Max, Black
2 layers of protection: a hard outer polycarbonate shell and shock-absorbing TPU around the perimeter; raised edge helps protect the phone’s screen and front camera
Covers phone buttons to protect them from dust and dirt; cut-outs allow for full use of ports, camera, and speakers; works with most cables
Allows for Qi wireless charging; tested at independent labs to ensure it will stand up to real-life use
Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty
