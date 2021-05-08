Lenovo – IdeaPad 3 15″ Laptop – Intel Core i3-1005G1-8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Platinum Grey – 81WE011UUS



Price: $446.00

(as of May 08,2021 21:06:41 UTC – Details)





Engineered for long-lasting performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 delivers powerful performance in a laptop that’s perfect for your everyday tasks, with features that you can depend on

10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor (1.2 GHz, up to 3.60 GHz with Turbo Boost, 2 Cores, 8 Threads, 6 MB Cache)

15.6“ FHD LED Backlit anti-glare Laptop Display (1920×1080), Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR4

802.11AC (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.0, Card Reader, Dolby Audio with Stereo Speakers

2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack

Full-size Island-style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 2-cell lithium_ion, 3.74lb, Platinum Grey





