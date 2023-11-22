Anthropic upsizes Claude 2.1 to 200K tokens, nearly doubling GPT-4

San Francisco-based AI startup Anthropic has unveiled Claude 2.1, an upgrade to its language model that boasts a 200,000-token context window—vastly outpacing the recently released 120,000-token GPT-4 model from OpenAI.

The release comes on the heels of an expanded partnership with Google that provides Anthropic access to advanced processing hardware, enabling the substantial expansion of Claude’s context-handling capabilities.

With the ability to process lengthy documents like full codebases or novels, Claude 2.1 is positioned to unlock new potential across applications from contract analysis to literary study.

The 200K token window represents more than just an incremental improvement—early tests indicate Claude 2.1 can accurately grasp information from prompts over 50 percent longer than GPT-4 before the performance begins to degrade.

Anthropic also touted a 50 percent reduction in hallucination rates for Claude 2.1 over version 2.0. Increased accuracy could put the model in closer competition with GPT-4 in responding precisely to complex factual queries.

Additional new features include an API tool for advanced workflow integration and “system prompts” that allow users to define Claude’s tone, goals, and rules at the outset for more personalised, contextually relevant interactions. For instance, a financial analyst could direct Claude to adopt industry terminology when summarising reports.

However, the full 200K token capacity remains exclusive to paying Claude Pro subscribers for now. Free users will continue to be limited to Claude 2.0’s 100K tokens.

As the AI landscape shifts, Claude 2.1’s enhanced precision and adaptability promise to be a game changer—presenting new options for businesses exploring how to strategically leverage AI capabilities.

With its substantial context expansion and rigorous accuracy improvements, Anthropic’s latest offering signals its determination to compete head-to-head with leading models like GPT-4.

(Image Credit: Anthropic)

