APL Apollo Tube Ltd Selects Newgen to Transform its Accounts Payable Process

The structural steel tube producer is set to streamline invoice management and ensure transparency across the process

NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, has announced that APL Apollo Tube Ltd has selected Newgen to digitize and simplify its accounts payable process. The partnership will enable the company to get 360-degree visibility for invoice processing and plug leakages caused by manual errors. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, headquartered at Delhi NCR, is India’s largest producer of structural steel tubes and pipes, catering to 29 cities nationwide and 20 countries worldwide.

“We are an innovation-led company. With the support of our global sales and 3-tier distribution network, we are chasing an ambitious sales target in the next three years. To continue on our growth path, we want to support our operations by adopting advanced digital technology. Our suppliers, dealers, and distribution network are an integral part of our operations, and we were looking to improve how we handled invoices. We were looking for a technology partner who could help us digitize the accounts payable process and ensure transparency, visibility, and auditability across the process. Newgen, with its years of experience, was the perfect fit,” said Deepak Goyal, CFO of APL Apollo.

APL Apollo Tube Ltd. has gone live with implementing Newgen’s accounts payable solution and the Document Management System, which integrates seamlessly with SAP. The solution enables the steel manufacturer to maximize investment returns by capturing, classifying, validating, managing payments, and seamlessly archiving different types of invoices, irrespective of the format, source, language, or region. Their finance and account managers can get real-time functional metrics for vendor payments, easily manage huge volumes of invoices, intelligently allocate users, route cases automatically, and leverage straight-through processing for faster TAT. The SAP integration simplified validations.

“At Newgen, we are thrilled about this partnership, and the scale of implementation makes it all the more exciting. Our solution will help APL Apollo process to the tune of 6 lakh invoices per annum and will support up to 90 users. The solution will help the organization get a bird’s eye view of SLA compliance, key performance indexes, and a 360-degree view of the accounts payable process. The ease and flexibility of deployment, along with easy version and change management, will lend a competitive advantage to the organization,” said Sunil Pandita, India Business Head, Newgen Software.

About Apollo APL Ltd.

With a capacity to produce 3.6 million tonnes per annum, APL Apollo Tubes Limited is India’s largest structural steel tube producer. It has a 3-tier distribution network of warehouses and branch offices in 29 cities across the country, over 800 dealers, more than 5000 vendors, and serves domestic and 20 countries worldwide. The producer offers more than 1,100 varieties of structural steel tubes, galvanized tubes, and MS Black Pipers and Hollow Sections.

For more details, visit Apollo APL Ltd l Home Page

About Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen’s industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility. For more details, visit https://newgensoft.com

Media Contact:

swati.srivastava@newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106118/Newgen_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/apl-apollo-tube-ltd-selects-newgen-to-transform-its-accounts-payable-process-301987027.html

