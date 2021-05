Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable (1m)



Price: $29.00 - $24.99

(as of May 10,2021 07:11:18 UTC – Details)







Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically.

It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.

1m USB cable

Compatible with Mac





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email