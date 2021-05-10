Sage Software Sage 50 Premium Accounting 2021 U.S. 2-User Small Business Accounting Software (2-Users)



Sage 50 Premium Accounting is an easy-to-use desktop accounting software, from tracking financials and audit trails to advanced job costing and budgeting tools. Formerly Peachtree Accounting, we have more than 38 years supporting small business.

EASY TO USE: Sage 50 Premium Accounting is simple to use and provides a complete, advanced desktop accounting solution for up to 5 users that gives you everything you need to run your business

SIMPLIFY YOUR BUSINESS: Seamless integration lets you spend less time on admin with a solution to easily pay bills, invoice existing customers and track billable and non-billable costs for each job

MANAGE FINANCES: Streamline business operations with advanced budgeting tools to easily track revenue and expenses. Audit trails keep financials on track and your business running smoothly

IMPROVE PRODUCTIVITY: Focus on what matters most – your customers and your time – by using effortless features: serialized inventory management, at-a-glance dashboards and change order processing





