Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42MM) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (Renewed)



Price: $205.00

(as of May 06,2021 18:27:28 UTC – Details)





Features GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go New dual-core processor for faster app performance¹ Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker Swim proof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean² Aluminum case watches’ 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later. ¹Compared with the previous generation. ²ISO standard 22810:2010. Appropriate for shallow-water activities like swimming. Submersion below shallow depth and high-velocity water activities not recommended. What’s Included * Space Gray Aluminum Case * Sport Band * 1m Magnetic Charging Cable * 5W USB Power Adapter

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swim proof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean

New dual-core processor for faster app performance





