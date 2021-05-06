Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H,NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 15.6″ Full HD IPS 144Hz Display, 8GB DDR4,256GB NVMe SSD,WiFi 6, DTS X Ultra,Backlit Keyboard,AN515-55-59KS



Price: $876.96

(as of May 06,2021 19:12:30 UTC – Details)





“Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-59KS Gaming Laptop comes with these high level specs: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H Processor 2.5GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4.5GHz, 15.6″” Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 8GB DDR4 2933MHz Memory, 256GB NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 Slots 1 Slot Available), 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay, DTS: X Ultra Audio, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified.Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2.4Gbps), Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 – USB 3.2 Type C Gen 2 port (up to 10 Gbps), 1 – USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port (Feauring Power-off Charging), 2 – USB 3.2 ports, 1 – HDMI 2.0 Port with HDCP Support, Backlit Keyboard, Lithium Polymer Battery, Up to 9-hours Battery Life, 5.07 lbs. 2.3 kg (system unit only) (NH.Q7JAA.009)”

10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H Processor (Up to 4.5GHz)

15″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit 144Hz Refresh Display | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Graphics with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

8GB DDR4 2933MHz Memory | 256GB NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 Slots – 1 Slot Open for Easy Upgrades) & 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay

LAN: Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN | Wireless: Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax

Backlit Keyboard | Acer CoolBoost Technology with Twin Fans and Quad Exhaust Ports Design





