Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44MM) – Space Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (Renewed)



Price: $259.99

(as of May 09,2021 09:42:21 UTC – Details)





This Apple Watch 44mm Series 4 is in new-other condition. It is 100% functional and in near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks. This item will NOT come in its original packaging but will include a certified cable and power adapter. Manual is not included! Apple Watches are compatible with iPhone models 6 and up.

PACKAGE CONTENTS:

Apple Watch 44mm Series 4

Charging Cable

Square Wall Socket Charging Adapter

*Please Note*

Item comes packaged in an Aftermarket Box.

User Manual & Headsets are NOT included!

Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

50% louder speaker

S4 Sip with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection





