Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (Renewed)



Price: $399.00 - $298.00

(as of May 07,2021 16:54:40 UTC – Details)





Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, S5 with 64-bit dual-core processor, W3 Apple wireless chip, Barometric altimeter, Capacity 32GB, Optical heart sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Improved accelerometer up to 32 g‑forces, Improved gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display with Force Touch (1000 nits), Digital Crown with haptic feedback, Louder speaker, Ion-X strengthened glass, Sapphire crystal and ceramic back, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, Up to 18 hours of battery life, Water resistant 50 meters, watchOS 5

ECG app

30% larger screen

Swimproof

GPS – Built-in compass





