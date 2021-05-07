QuickBooks Online



Price: $8.99

(as of May 07,2021 16:57:11 UTC – Details)





QuickBooks Online 2014 – the handbook is an easy step-by-step guide to the functionality and how to use QuickBooks Online. With almost 400 pages and 19 chapters, the book covers customers, suppliers, banking, connecting the bank account online, reports, vat, multi currency, payroll. It contains lots of screen-shots making it very easy to follow. Its ideal if you are a complete novice to the software, or if you want something which is going to explain the functionality clearly. You can refer to the index to quickly look for the information which you require. More information about the book and resources to help you use the software is available from: www.QuickBooksOnlineHelp.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

