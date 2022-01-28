Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is $150 off, thanks to this Amazon coupon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $149.01: Amazon has the gold and silver configurations of the 256GB M1 MacBook Air (late 2020) listed for just $849.99 as of Jan. 25. They typically retail for $999, so this deal is saving you a solid 15%.

Word on the street is that a new MacBook Air will be one of the stars of Apple’s 2022 roadmap — exciting news given the fact that the lightweight, portable laptop was last updated at the tail end of 2020.

We don’t know much about this upcoming revamp aside from the fact that it’s probably coming sometime this fall (barring any silly little supply chain snafus). But anyone who’s in need of a laptop upgrade may not want to wait ’til then: As of Jan. 25, you could get the 256GB configuration of the current model on sale through Amazon in gold or silver for just $849.99.

Note the extra savings coupon the site applies at checkout (see below), which nets you a total of $149.01 off the device’s usual retail price of $999.



Credit: Screenshot via Amazon

Fun fact: This is an exact match of the gold one’s best-ever Black Friday discount and the second-lowest price we’ve ever seen for the silver model; it randomly hit $799 back in early November.

Still hanging onto an older Apple machine with an Intel processor? This laptop offers easy entry to the M1 generation at an extremely reasonable price point (unlike the new MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip, for example). Though nothing revolutionary, its standard M1 chip, long battery life, fanless design, and iOS app support make it an excellent choice for anyone who’s already knee-deep in the Apple ecosystem, and wound up being enough to nab it a coveted Mashable’s Choice Award upon release. (Click here to read former tech reporter Brenda Stolyar’s full review.)

Credit: Apple

