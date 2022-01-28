Middle East Data Center Markets Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027 – Big Data & loT Fueling Data Center Investments & On-Premises Infrastructure Migrating to Colocation & Managed Services
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Middle East Data Center Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Middle East data canter market witnessed investments of USD 3.89 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 6.73 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.56% during 2022-2027.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present Middle East data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The demand for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies will be a predominant driver for data center development in the Middle Eastern region. The Middle Eastern region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers and global colocation operators.
Most Middle Eastern countries’ government are taking initiatives by developing special economic zones and industrial parks, which provides tax exemptions for data center development. In the Middle East, more than 15 data centers have added a white floor area of around 30,000 square feet area. In addition, approximately 10 data center facilities opened and under construction in 2021 have added a white floor area between 30,000 to 70,000 square feet.
MIDDLE EAST DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
The server market is slowly shifting from rack-based servers to blade servers to support a high-density operating environment. This is because of the increased usage of IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by enterprises across the Middle Eastern market.
UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline in the Middle East data center industry.
GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK
In 2021, the UAE will be one of the preferred data center locations in the Middle East, with more than 10 data center facilities investments. In 2021, Amazon Web Services announced the development of a new data center region in Abu Dhabi, which consists of three availability zones in the UAE. It is expected to be opened in the first half of 2022.
In 2021, The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) launched a USD 18 billion plan to collaborate with local players to build a network of hyperscale data centers across Saudi Arabia. Also, in terms of investment, Riyadh and Jeddah are the preferred locations, with major investments from colocation, enterprise, and government entities.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
HPE, Dell, IBM, Huawei, Lenovo, NetApp, and Cisco are among the major revenue generators in the market. The innovations in the IT infrastructure space will result in the launch of new solutions at an affordable cost that suits the operational business needs of enterprises.
Infrastructure providers enhance their DCIM and BMS operations through automation and artificial intelligence. The construction of mega data centers with thousands of infrastructure racks will be the major revenue generators for DCIM and BMS solution providers.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Middle Eastern countries are working towards digital transformation to attract foreign investments. 5G network deployment fuels the digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and fourth industrial revolution.
Middle East enjoys a strategic location between Africa and APAC that can easily connect both regions. This will benefit data center operators to invest in the submarine cable network passing through the country, thus will drive the MENA data center market.
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
- 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment
- Smart City Initiatives Drives Data Center Investments
- Deployment of Submarine Cables and Inland Cables Impact Data Center Investments
- Increase in Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources
- Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure in Data Centers
VENDORS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- EAE Group
- Eaton
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls designs
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Shenzhen Envicool Technology
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Aldar Properties
- Anel Group
- Arup
- Ashi & Bushnag
- Atkins
- Dar Group
- DC PRO Engineering
- Deerns
- Edarat Group
- EGEC
- ENMAR Engineering
- Harinsa Qatar
- HATCO
- HHM Building Contracting
- Hill International
- ICS Nett
- INT’LTEC Group
- ISG
- Laing O’Rourke
- Linesight
- M+W Group
- Mace
- Mercury Engineering
- McLAREN Construction Group
- Prota Engineering
- Qatar Site & Power
- Red Engineering
- RW Armstrong
- Turner & Townsend
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Bynet Data Communications
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Etisalat Group
- Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)
- Group 42
- Gulf Data Hub
- Moro Hub
- MEEZA
- Microsoft
- Ooredoo
- Turkcell
- Zain
New Entrants
- Infinity
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2.1 Key
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment
8.2 Smart City Initiatives Driving Data Center Investments
8.3 Deployment Of Submarine Cables And Inland Cables
8.4 Increase In The Adoption Of Renewable Energy Sources
8.5 Adoption Of Advanced IT Infrastructure In Data Centers
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Cloud Adoption Driving Data Center Investments
9.1.1 Cloud Adoption Across The Middle East
9.2 Big Data & lot Fueling Data Center Investments
9.3 On-Premises Infrastructure Migrating To Colocation & Managed Services
9.4 Deployment Of Modular Data Centers
9.5 Covid-19 Impact On Data Center Investments
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Security Challenges For Data Centers
10.1.1 UAE
10.1.2 Saudi Arabia
10.1.3 Israel
10.1.4 Oman
10.1.5 Bahrain
10.1.6 Other Countries
10.2 Dearth Of Skilled Workforce
10.2.1 UAE
10.2.2 Saudi Arabia
10.2.3 Turkey
10.2.4 Israel
10.2.5 Jordan
10.3 Location Constraints On Data Center Development
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment
11.3 Area
11.4 Power Capacity
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 IT Infrastructure
12.3 Electrical Infrastructure
12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.5 General Construction
13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Engineering & Building Design
18.5 Fire Detection & Suppression
18.6 Physical Security
18.7 DCIM/BMS Solutions
19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
19.3 Tier I & II
19.4 Tier III
19.5 Tier IV
20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ai52ud
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-data-center-markets-outlook–forecasts-report-2022-2027—big-data–lot-fueling-data-center-investments–on-premises-infrastructure-migrating-to-colocation–managed-services-301470599.html
SOURCE Research and Markets