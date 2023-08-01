Asset Performance Management Market size to grow by USD 14,356.91 million from 2022 to 2027|Rapid adoption of asset management software and the growing importance of asset tracking drive the market – Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The asset performance management market size is forecast to increase by USD 14,356.91 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid adoption of asset management software and the growing importance of asset tracking, the increasing need to comply with asset performance management standards and the expansion of IT infrastructure. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Bentley Systems Inc., Detechtion Technologies, DNV Group AS, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH, Nexus Global Business Solutions Inc., Operational Sustainability LLC, Oracle Corp., Plasma Computing Group Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape – Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Expense Management Software Market – Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by end-user (Energy and utilities, Oil and gas, Manufacturing, Government and public sector, and Others), component (Solution and Services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The energy and utilities segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Asset performance management plays an important role in the energy and utilities segment as it supports maximizing asset uptime, minimizing downtime, and enhancing operational efficiency. Some of the essential functions of asset performance management in the energy and utilities sector include monitoring and supporting the performance of turbines in power plants, monitoring and managing assets in the renewable energy sector, including wind farms, solar installations, and hydroelectric plants, and also monitoring and managing transmission and distribution assets such as transformers, substations, switchgear, and power lines. Therefore, such vast applications of asset performance management across enterprises is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rapid adoption of asset management software and the growing importance of asset tracking is the major factor notably driving the market growth. Asset management and tracking traditionally were handled manually with the support of Excel sheets. Due to the rising adoption of complex cloud technologies over the years, and daily updates of license-based software, manual analysis through spreadsheets has become more complex. Therefore, there is a rise in the adoption of asset management software across the industry as it supports decreasing the labor required for collecting information on the location, configuration, and identification of computer hardware and software while enhancing the reliability and completeness of this information. Factors such as cost reductions through enhanced purchasing, better utilization of assets, monitoring maintenance contracts and software licensing costs, and better management of the overall life cycle of IT assets are anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing adoption of cloud-based asset performance management services is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The growing adoption of cloud-based asset management systems across industries such as BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing, including small, medium, and large-sized organizations because of its benefits such as flexibility and cost benefits associated with these models. The major reason for the rising adoption by these enterprises is to enhance the scalability of hardware and resources offered by cloud solution providers. Some of the advantages of this cloud base asset performance management service include accurate tracking, efficient operations, financial accountability, and easy reporting. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the asset performance management market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Integration and implementation issues are the major challenges impeding market growth. This is due to the lack of awareness about the benefits of such solutions results in employing solutions that do not cater to the particular organizational requirement. As a result, the implemented solution may fail to meet the expected business requirement. Also, industries find it difficult to integrate asset performance management software into the current business applications due to the lack of expertise and knowledge of customization of asset performance management solutions according to the business needs, which can impede the asset performance management market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Asset Performance Management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the asset performance management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the asset performance management market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the asset performance management market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of asset performance management market vendors

Asset Performance Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,356.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Bentley Systems Inc., Detechtion Technologies, DNV Group AS, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH, Nexus Global Business Solutions Inc., Operational Sustainability LLC, Oracle Corp., Plasma Computing Group Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global asset performance management market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global asset performance management market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Energy and utilities – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Energy and utilities – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Energy and utilities – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Energy and utilities – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Energy and utilities – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Oil and gas – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Oil and gas – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Manufacturing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Manufacturing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Government and public sector – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Government and public sector – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Government and public sector – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Government and public sector – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Government and public sector – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Solution – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Solution – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Solution – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Solution – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Solution – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 123: Bentley Systems Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 124: Bentley Systems Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Bentley Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 126: Bentley Systems Inc. – Key offerings

12.4 DNV Group AS

Exhibit 127: DNV Group AS – Overview



Exhibit 128: DNV Group AS – Business segments



Exhibit 129: DNV Group AS – Key news



Exhibit 130: DNV Group AS – Key offerings



Exhibit 131: DNV Group AS – Segment focus

12.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 132: Emerson Electric Co. – Overview



Exhibit 133: Emerson Electric Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 134: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news



Exhibit 135: Emerson Electric Co. – Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Emerson Electric Co. – Segment focus

12.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. – Overview



Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. – Key news



Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. – Key offerings



Exhibit 141: General Electric Co. – Segment focus

12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. – Segment focus

12.8 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 147: Infor Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 148: Infor Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Infor Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 150: Infor Inc. – Key offerings

12.9 IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH

Exhibit 151: IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH – Overview



Exhibit 152: IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH – Product / Service



Exhibit 153: IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH – Key offerings

12.10 Nexus Global Business Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 154: Nexus Global Business Solutions Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 155: Nexus Global Business Solutions Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Nexus Global Business Solutions Inc. – Key offerings

12.11 Operational Sustainability LLC

Exhibit 157: Operational Sustainability LLC – Overview



Exhibit 158: Operational Sustainability LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Operational Sustainability LLC – Key offerings

12.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 160: Oracle Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. – Segment focus

12.13 Plasma Computing Group Inc.

Exhibit 165: Plasma Computing Group Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 166: Plasma Computing Group Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Plasma Computing Group Inc. – Key offerings

12.14 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 168: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 169: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 170: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 171: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Segment focus

12.15 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 173: SAS Institute Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 174: SAS Institute Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 175: SAS Institute Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 176: SAS Institute Inc. – Key offerings

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 177: Siemens AG – Overview



Exhibit 178: Siemens AG – Business segments



Exhibit 179: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 180: Siemens AG – Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Siemens AG – Segment focus

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 182: Yokogawa Electric Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 183: Yokogawa Electric Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 184: Yokogawa Electric Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Yokogawa Electric Corp. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

