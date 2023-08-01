Revenue cycle management (RCM) market in US to grow by USD 11,985.2 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing adoption of a value-based reimbursement model to be a major trend – Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the US is set to grow by USD 11,985.2 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing need to reduce revenue leakages in healthcare systems drives market growth. There is an increased focus on reducing the growing revenue leakages to remain competitive in the market in focus from the market vendors in the healthcare service industry. Due to the additional time and resources needed in manual systems, revenue leaks cost more than using electronic systems. Furthermore, in the patient leak process, sometimes a healthcare service provider allows a patient to leave the care setting and sends statements to the patient later. This results in patient-level revenue leakage. Hence, owing to factors such as revenue leaks, the RCM market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. –Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The revenue cycle management (RCM) market in us covers the following areas:

The report on the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in us provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the US 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of a value-based reimbursement model is an emerging RCM market trend in the US. There is a shift from fee-for-service to value-based care reimbursements in the healthcare service industry. Value-based RCM is a reimbursement payment methodology, focusing more on quality healthcare at a reasonable cost. Owing to the adoption of programs and legislation by various governments, the involvement of healthcare service providers across the world in value-based RCM models is rising. Hence, such initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the adoption of value-based RCM, which will boost the growth of the RCM market in the US during the forecast period.

Interoperability issues associated with RCM solutions challenge the growth of the RCM market in US. There are rising issues with regard to interoperability in RCM software, which has increased the number of denials, leading to reduced revenue generation. Also, owing to the various issues related to interoperability, the use of multiple healthcare RCM software is one of the major challenges faced by the vendors. Hence, interoperability issues associated with RCM solutions are a major challenge for the growth of the RCM market in the US during the forecast period.

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the US 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This US revenue cycle management (RCM) market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (software and services) and end-user (hospitals, physicians, and medical labs).

The software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the various software solutions that are specifically designed to streamline and automate the entire revenue cycle management (RCM) process. Furthermore, there are several vendors operating in the market that offer RCM as software solutions. For instance, Epic Systems Corporation offers an integrated suite of healthcare software solutions, including Epic Resolute, which is the company’s revenue cycle management software and they provide comprehensive RCM functionalities. Hence, owing to such factors, the software segment of the RCM market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Acclara Solutions LLC

athenahealth Inc.

CareCloud Inc.

Change Healthcare Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic Systems Corp.

Experian Plc

International Business Machines Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

McKesson Corp.

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Oncospark Inc.

Oracle Corp.

OSP

Planet DDS

R1 RCM Inc.

Sage Group Plc

The SSI Group LLC

Veradigm LLC

VENDOR OFFERING

Acclara Solutions LLC – The company offers revenue cycle management solutions such as Patient Access, Revenue Integrity and Coding, Business Office, and Community Provider Solution.

The company offers revenue cycle management solutions such as Patient Access, Revenue Integrity and Coding, Business Office, and Community Provider Solution. athenahealth Inc. – The company offers revenue cycle management solutions such as athenaIDX for large practices, health systems, billing services, and hospitals.

The company offers revenue cycle management solutions such as athenaIDX for large practices, health systems, billing services, and hospitals. Change Healthcare Inc. – The company offers revenue cycle management solutions and services for healthcare providers including hospitals, health systems, physicians, and non-hospital emergency medical service providers to support cash flow, increase speed to payment, and contain costs at a faster rate.

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,985.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.45 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acclara Solutions LLC, athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., Experian Plc, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Oncospark Inc., Oracle Corp., OSP, Planet DDS, R1 RCM Inc., Sage Group Plc, The SSI Group LLC, and Veradigm LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

