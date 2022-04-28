ASUS Nigeria Announces Amazing Klef, Photographer & Multifaceted Creative, as its First Ever Brand Ambassador

Global technology leader, ASUS has just signed on Amazing Klef as its first brand ambassador in Nigeria which held at an exclusive event tagged #AmazingWithASUS.

I waited a long time for this, worked hard for this & finally this is the exact place I want to be, with a brand that shares the same vision. My name is Amazing Klef and I’m always “in search of Incredible” welcome to a journey into creativity. #AmazingwithASUS pic.twitter.com/fM2LGHfCjm — AMAZING! (@amazingklef) April 22, 2022

Best known for his creative imagery which gained him the name “Color Boy” due to his creative use of colors, Amazing Klef is a Young and enterprising creative who has worked his way from growing up in the streets of Lagos with absolutely nothing, hustling in Alaba Int’l Market to being among a handful of creatives in Nigeria that have worked with numerous personalities and multinational brands.

He has been crafting a niche for himself in the creative industry since the young age of 18, using different mediums from visual art to graphic design, photography, cinematography & more.

The collaboration is a strategic move by ASUS having recently launched its impressive range of creator PCs that address the needs of different categories of content creators (from professional creators down to casual creators).

Speaking during the contract signing event, Mr. Simplice Zaongo, Country Manager, ASUS Nigeria, said “We are confident that Amazing Klef is the right brand ambassador to establish a direct engagement with the visual creatives and content creators in Nigeria. ASUS is always in search of incredible ideas and experiences, and that’s exactly what the partnership with Amazing Klef is all about”.

On his new status as ASUS brand ambassador in Nigeria, Amazing Klef said: “This is a dream come true for me. I have always looked up to and admired ASUS technology with their premium devices and specs and it feels so surreal to be signed as the first official country ambassador. I have walked the path of every young, aspiring and established creative in the country, as a multifaceted creative myself, I understand their struggles, concerns and aspirations and intend to leverage these experiences to push the ASUS brand forward”.

Also, Marketing Specialist, ASUS West Africa, Adeola Esiebo said “one of our major objectives for the ASUS brand this year is to build and improve our top-of-mind awareness in Nigeria, and we have been doing this with our marketing efforts, strategic partnerships, positioning and placing the ASUS brand at every journey of our core target audience touch point.

Through our collaboration with Amazing Klef, we are excited to bring the existence of our innovative products and technologies to the attention of the public, especially to the creatives.”

The collaboration will see Amazing Klef promote the ASUS brand, increase ASUS brand awareness in Nigeria and drive education on laptop relevance.

