At 50, Pantami is Worth Celebrating – Solomon

Project Coordinator of the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project, Musa Odole Solomon says Professor Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, is worth celebrating.

Solomon stated this while joining friends and well-wishers to extend goodwill messages to Pantami, as he adds another year to his life.

In a Press Release by Dr. Walter Duru, the Nigeria Digital ID4D Communications Manager, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Thursday morning, Solomon paid glowing tributes to the Minister, describing him as a great leader.

According to him, “the Honourable Minister is a leader with humility of heart and fear of God. His digital economy revolution has placed Nigeria on the global map, while occupying a leadership position in Africa.

“His role in promoting the Nigeria Digital Identification project has given us great mileage. As Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, he has shown capacity and competence. He has shown great leadership and we are proud to identify with him.

“As he clocks the golden age of 50, we pray for God’s special blessings upon him.”

He extolled the Pantami for his legacies, especially, in digital identification, which is an important pillar of every digital economy.

Solomon prayed to God to continue to bless him with good health and many more fruitful years, even as he rendered more services to God and humanity.

