Meta AI can tell which words you hear by reading your brainwaves

The company behind Facebook has created an AI that could one day be used to help nonverbal people better communicate
Technology
1 September 2022
An AI developed by Facebook’s owner Meta can scan a person’s brainwaves to “hear” what someone else is saying to them. The software is of limited practical use currently, but could be a stepping stone to reading a nonverbal person’s thoughts to allow them to better communicate – though Meta has no immediate plans to turn it into a commercial product.
Jean-Rémi King at Meta and his colleagues used existing data sets of brainwaves taken from 169 people as they listened to recordings of …