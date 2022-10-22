Cristaux International Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary This Month

A worldwide recognition program and awards vendor achieves a major business milestone. This October, the Cristaux International team celebrates 15 years of working in the recognition industry while modernizing the concept of awards manufacturing.

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — This month, Cristaux International, a global leader in custom awards manufacturing and innovator of recognition program fulfillment, celebrated its fifteenth business anniversary. After starting the business from the founder’s parents’ basement, Cristaux has since pushed the envelope with revolutionary ideas and continues to grow its capabilities.

Of the company’s recent turning point, Cristaux Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Andre Janus said, “We were one of the pioneers to offer custom awards and recognition. I’m very proud to see that after 15 years, Cristaux works with brand-oriented and cutting-edge organizations, helping manifest stories of accomplishment. It’s about to get a lot more fun as we expand operations to service client needs throughout Europe and the Middle East.”

The Cristaux team spent ten years refining its craft in a niche space, carving out a place for modern and substantial recognition. In the last five years, Cristaux has transformed into a solutions mastermind. Whether working with the Smithsonian Institution or Anheuser-Busch, Cristaux melds creative manufacturing with global fulfillment to realize thousand-piece programs around the world.

The company plans to be operationally ready in Europe by mid-2023. Stateside, Cristaux continues to expand its roots and bandwidth in the largest industrial park of North America. With plans to double its square footage in Chicago, Cristaux is also expanding its inventory allocation, dedicated departments, ultramodern machinery, and more to support its ever-growing clientele.

About Cristaux International: Cristaux International is an elite manufacturing company that specializes in creative design for custom awards and recognition solutions like drop shipping and inventory management. Founded in 2007, Cristaux has evolved its offerings to support its clients including the James Beard Foundation and World Poker Tour. Cristaux was voted one of the 101 top Illinois product design companies of 2021 by BestStartup.us. Also, Cristaux was named one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Illinois.

