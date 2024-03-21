Australia Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size 2030

Australia Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) Market size was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 10.38% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) market in Australia has experienced significant growth and innovation in recent years. ADAS refers to a set of technologies designed to enhance vehicle safety, improve driving experience, and aid drivers in various situations. These systems typically incorporate features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, and intelligent parking assist.

The introduction of ADAS in Australia has been driven by several factors. First and foremost, there is an increasing emphasis on road safety and the reduction of accidents. ADAS technologies offer the potential to mitigate human errors and prevent collisions, making them a crucial component of Australia’s road safety strategy. Additionally, the growing demand for advanced vehicle features and the integration of smart technologies in automobiles have fueled the adoption of ADAS. Moreover, government regulations and initiatives have played a pivotal role in promoting the uptake of ADAS in Australia. The government has been actively encouraging the use of these technologies through various policies, including incentives for manufacturers and consumers. Furthermore, automotive industry players are investing heavily in research and development to introduce advanced ADAS solutions that cater to the specific needs of the Australian market.

As the market continues to evolve, new driving forces are emerging. These include the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are enabling more sophisticated ADAS capabilities such as pedestrian detection and traffic sign recognition. Additionally, the growing popularity of electric and autonomous vehicles in Australia is expected to drive the integration of ADAS as an essential component of these emerging technologies. Overall, the Australian ADAS market is poised for further expansion, driven by technological advancements, regulatory support, and evolving consumer preferences.

For instance, in 2021, Toyota has selected ZF and Mobileye, an Intel company, to collaborate on the development and provision of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for deployment across various vehicle platforms in the coming years. Under the agreement, ZF, renowned for its automotive cameras powered by Mobileye technology, will additionally supply its Gen21 mid-range radar and oversee the seamless integration of both camera and radar systems into Toyota vehicles.

Increasing Demand for Self-Driving Cars

The Australia Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) market is experiencing an increasing demand for self-driving cars. The advancements in autonomous driving technology have generated significant interest and excitement among consumers. Self-driving cars offer the potential for improved road safety, reduced traffic congestion, and enhanced mobility options. Additionally, the convenience and comfort associated with autonomous vehicles are appealing to Australian consumers. The government and industry players are also recognizing the potential benefits of self-driving cars, leading to investments in research and development. However, regulatory challenges, infrastructure requirements, and public acceptance remain important considerations for the widespread adoption of self-driving cars. Nevertheless, the rising demand for these vehicles indicates a shift in consumer preferences and a growing market segment within the ADAS market in Australia.

Increasing Demand for Luxury Vehicles

The Australia Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) market is witnessing an increasing demand for luxury vehicles equipped with advanced ADAS features. Luxury vehicle buyers are increasingly seeking high-end vehicles that offer not only opulence and performance but also cutting-edge safety technologies. ADAS systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, are highly sought after by luxury car buyers as they enhance both safety and driving experience. Moreover, luxury vehicle manufacturers are actively incorporating advanced ADAS features into their models to stay competitive in the market. The rising disposable income, changing consumer preferences, and the desire for a technologically advanced driving experience are driving the demand for luxury vehicles with ADAS capabilities in Australia, contributing to the growth of the ADAS market in this segment.

For instance, The Audi e-tron GT, an electric luxury sedan, launched in 2022 is equipped with advanced ADAS features adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, the e-tron GT ensures a safe and sophisticated driving experience. It combines advanced electric powertrain technology with intelligent driver assistance systems for an enhanced driving experience.

Advances in Sensor Technology

Advances in sensor technology are playing a crucial role in shaping the Australia Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) market. Sensor technology, including radar, LiDAR, and cameras, is continually evolving, leading to more accurate and reliable detection and perception capabilities in ADAS systems. These advancements are enabling enhanced features such as pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, and surround-view cameras, providing drivers with improved situational awareness and safety. Additionally, sensor technology advancements are contributing to the development of autonomous driving capabilities, with higher levels of automation becoming possible through the integration of advanced sensors. As sensor technology continues to improve, offering higher resolution, wider detection ranges, and better performance in challenging conditions, it will drive the adoption of more sophisticated ADAS solutions in Australia, further enhancing road safety and overall driving experience.

For example, launched in 2022, the BMW iX, an all-electric SUV, incorporates advanced ADAS features. With technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, the iX provides a safe and convenient driving experience. Its intelligent ADAS systems contribute to the overall performance and comfort of this electric vehicle.

Government Regulations

Government regulations play a significant role in shaping the Australia Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) market. The government has been actively implementing regulations to improve road safety and promote the adoption of ADAS technologies. One notable regulation is the Australian Design Rule (ADR) 79, which sets standards for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems in vehicles. ESC is considered a fundamental ADAS feature that helps prevent loss of control and reduces the risk of accidents. Additionally, the government has introduced initiatives to encourage the uptake of ADAS, such as providing incentives for manufacturers and consumers. These incentives may include reduced registration fees or tax benefits for vehicles equipped with ADAS technologies.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 had a significant impact on the Australia Advanced Driving Assistance System omarket. Initially, the market experienced a decline due to the disruption in automotive manufacturing and supply chains, as well as reduced consumer spending and uncertainty. However, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of safety and prompted a shift in consumer preferences towards vehicles equipped with ADAS technologies. As the automotive industry recovers, the demand for ADAS is expected to rebound strongly, driven by the increasing emphasis on road safety and the integration of smart technologies in vehicles.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has the potential to impact the Australia Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) market through several indirect channels. The conflict has raised increased global uncertainty, leading to potential disruptions in the global supply chain, including the availability of key components and technologies for ADAS systems. These disruptions can result in production delays, increased costs, and supply shortages for ADAS manufacturers in Australia. Additionally, the economic ramifications of the conflict could impact consumer purchasing power and overall market demand for ADAS-equipped vehicles. Close monitoring and contingency planning are crucial to mitigate any potential adverse effects on the ADAS market in Australia.

Australia Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) Market Assessment, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F

