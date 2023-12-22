Australia Bottled Water Market Size, Growth | Key Players, Outlook & Forecast 2030￼￼￼

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. The Australian bottled water market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2023 and 2030. The market was valued at USD 1254.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1665.1 million in 2030.

Australia, known for its breathtaking landscapes and pristine natural resources, is also home to a thriving bottled water market. With an increasing focus on health and hydration, Australians have embraced bottled water as a convenient and reliable source of refreshment. In this article, we will explore the dynamics of the Australian bottled water market, including its growth, key players, and environmental considerations.

The Australian bottled water market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade. This trend can be attributed to various factors, including a rising awareness of the importance of hydration for overall health, changing consumer preferences, and an increased demand for on-the-go convenience. As Australians become more health-conscious, bottled water has become a preferred choice over sugary and calorie-laden beverages.

