NVIDIA wants to use AI chatbots to help build better chips

NVIDIA chip used for developing and training AIs NVIDIA

US computing firm NVIDIA is adapting AIs to help its human engineers build better computer chips.

Tech companies have been scrambling to secure supplies of NVIDIA’s chips – graphics processing units that sell for tens of thousands of dollars each – in the midst of an AI gold rush and subsequent chip shortage. NVIDIA is the leading supplier of chips for training and developing AIs, and its latest efforts put large language models (LLMs) to work improving such chips.

“This could become an instance…