AWE Announces Winners of $200,000 XR Startup Pitch Contest for AWE Europe, In Addition to EU Startup to Watch Auggie Winner

Capital (Subject to Due Diligence), Provided by German Investor Christopher Obereder to 3 Finalists; Startup to Watch Winner is Brainspark Games

VIENNA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Augmented World Expo (AWE), the leading series of worldwide events focused exclusively on the business of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) all known collectively as XR, today announced the finalists for the $200,000 XR Startup Pitch Contest for AWE Europe, plus the winner of the 2023 Auggie Award for EU Startup to Watch.

Capital for the winners of the XR Startup Pitch Contest was provided by acclaimed investor Christopher Obereder of Start-up-Chris Ventures out of Germany and California <https://www.start-up-chris.com/>.

The winning entries displayed the best criteria for market success, judged according to a complex series of metrics by an A-list team of judges from the VC and XR industries. The capital may be split or awarded solely to one or more of the finalists, pending final due diligence at the sole discretion of Start-up-Chris Ventures.

The winners selected are:

Brainspark Games – CEO: REEDAH EL-SAIE Virtual Beings – CEO: WENDELIN REICH ForwARd Games – CEO: TIM FRIEDLAND

The winner of the Auggie Award for EU Startup to Watch in 2023 is Brainspark Games.

“AWE is extremely proud to have partnered with Christopher Obereder in this first-of-its-kind pitch competition to find and fund the most promising new XR startups in Europe,” said AWE co-founder Ori Inbar. “150 different startups submitted to be judged as part of the competition, demonstrating the strong community of XR startups throughout the European ecosystem. AWE is honored to have played a leading role in facilitating the growth of XR outside of Silicon Valley and to play the role of advocate for the industry worldwide.”

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world’s leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

