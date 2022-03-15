Bag the best travel deals with a lifetime subscription to the Dollar Flight Club

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to the Dollar Flight Club is on sale for £37.26, saving you 92% on list price.

Our time on this planet is limited. If you want to travel, you should travel. Of course, your bank account might say otherwise, but that’s where Dollar Flight Club can help out. This handy app and email subscription can alert you to the cheapest travel deals from your favourite airports — and right now, a lifetime subscription is majorly discounted.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club’s Premium Plan for just £37.26 — a significant drop in price since the last time we featured this deal.

Dollar Flight Club is designed to help you travel the world and keep more money in your pocket. Rather than having to sift through airline deals, multiple apps, and the like, Dollar Flight Club does the grunt work for you. All you need to do is add your home airports and stay on top of your email inbox. Dollar Flight Club will alert you to the best deals from your home airports, potentially helping you save hundreds of pounds on your dream holiday.

With the Premium Plan, you’ll get lifetime access to all the best domestic deals, weekend getaways, and mistake fares from your home airports, perks and discounts up to 50% from DFC’s partners (like Babbel, Scribd, Huckberry, Lonely Planet, and more), access to a wide variety of travel tips, and instant alerts.

If traveling is your ultimate bucket list goal, you can get started sooner than you think with access to the right deals. Save on a Dollar Flight Club subscription for a limited time.