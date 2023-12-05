Barite Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst



For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

In the third quarter, barite prices in the US spot market experienced a reduction due to various factors. The US government’s initiatives to enhance efficiency in barite mining, coupled with global demand growth in electronics, clean energy, aviation, and nuclear industries, resulted in price increases. Local mills responded to heightened buyer interest, especially during winter disruptions to mining operations, by raising bid prices. Both local and foreign processing industries increased their demand, utilizing barite mining by-products in cement production. However, overseas demand and escalating energy costs caused a decline in domestic barite ore prices. Foreign nations aimed at bolstering barite extraction for defense-grade materials, driving global demand. Spain’s overseas mills initially raised prices due to high consumption and lower inventory levels, but later faced a dip in Q3 due to cheaper imports. Spain encountered economic and political challenges, yet optimism for future activity remained. Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed an MoU to boost the barite supply. The international market witnessed decreased downstream demand due to higher inventory levels and the conclusion of the summer season, impacting tourism and service sectors.

Asia-Pacific

Barite prices in the Indian spot market exhibited mixed sentiments in Q3 due to various factors. The Indian government’s efforts to enhance barite mining efficiency for defense purposes, combined with global demand growth in electronics, clean energy, aviation, and nuclear industries, contributed to this fluctuation. Local mills responded to heightened buyer interest, especially during winter disruptions to mining operations, by raising bid prices. Both local and foreign processing industries increased their demand, utilizing barite mining by-products in cement production. However, overseas demand and rising energy costs led to a drop in domestic barite ore prices. Demand from downstream sectors like paint, coatings, and construction, driven by growth in the Chinese automotive and construction industries, saw significant increases. Although supply remained somewhat higher due to large foreign orders and rising mining rates in India, factories started offering discounts to attract buyers. Barite prices continued to surge in September, driven by demand from the glass manufacturing sector and India’s first gorilla glass facility. The paint industry also contributed to this demand spike, with supply constrained due to static production and imports.

Europe

The price of barite in the Spanish spot market witnessed a decline in Q3 due to surplus supply amidst government policies aimed at boosting the barite mining sector. Overseas manufacturing nations sought to enhance their barite extraction processes for defense-grade materials, contributing to increased global demand. Barite, once primarily used in electronics, is now essential in defense, clean energy, aerospace, and nuclear sectors. The Spanish spot market experienced a consumption surge, prompting local mills to raise prices. Lower inventory levels resulted from high demand and extraction challenges due to scorching weather. In mid-Q3, barite prices further dipped due to increased cheaper imports. The market faced challenges from a mixed economic and political environment in Spain, but optimism for future activity prevailed. Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed an MoU for critical minerals, increasing the supply of barite. However, downstream demand in Spain decreased due to higher inventory levels and the end of the summer season, affecting the tourism and service sectors.

MEA

In the third quarter of 2023, barite prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spot market surged due to declining inventory levels resulting from increased consumption, both locally and overseas. Imports of barite from foreign manufacturers like India decreased, further limiting supply. Demand from the paper industry, especially for papers and coatings, intensified, primarily driven by robust demand from China. Rising energy costs and shortages in oil and gas overseas prompted foreign mills to raise prices for imported barite in the UAE. Rising demand, in part due to construction and housing activity, exacerbated the shortage. Barite imports from Asian and African markets dwindled, putting further pressure on inventory levels. As August progressed, the demand for downstream paints and coatings soared, leading to large orders, and allowing factories to capitalize on market dynamics. The paper industry also experienced significant growth in the UAE. In September, barite prices in the UAE remained stable as supply increased with higher imports from Asian markets. Local warehouse inventory levels rose as consumption rates slowed. The UAE government imposed a five-year anti-dumping duty on Chinese glass imports to protect local market players.

