Triethylamine Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst



For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

In the third quarter of 2023, the price trajectory of Triethylamine witnessed a decline compared to the preceding quarter, reaching USD 2423/MT (FOB-Texas) in September 2023. July saw a dip in prices as the supply chain situation was deemed sufficiently moderate to meet downstream demand from the Textile industry. Triethylamine trades from the USA to the North American market decreased, primarily occurring on a need-to basis. However, August and September 2023 marked a reversal in the price trend, attributed to increased demand from Agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors. Strategic purchasing and heightened demand maintained positive market sentiments, contributing to a surge in the product’s market value. Additionally, robust market fundamentals of Ethanol and crude oil heightened production costs for Triethylamine. Market participants actively engaged in heightened trading and committed to accumulating substantial inventories to meet future demand from downstream industries.

APAC

The market price of Triethylamine experienced a decline during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, reaching USD 2070/MT (FOB-Qingdao) in September 2023. July witnessed decreased demand and ample product inventories at ports, causing prices to plummet. Fragile trade activities were observed due to sluggish domestic demand, prompting major enterprises to reduce production rates to avoid excessive stockpiles. Demand from downstream Textile auxiliaries and dyes industries also declined, leading players to align their operations with the requirements of these enterprises. Despite robust global demand from Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals sectors in August and September 2023, it was insufficient to alter the prevailing market trend. Nevertheless, the heightened demand from these sectors played a crucial role in maintaining the overall market value.

Europe

In the European region during the third quarter ending in September 2023, Triethylamine market prices experienced a decline, driven by reduced operating rates and sufficient inventories in storage units to prevent product oversupply. Low demand from downstream Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical enterprises was compensated by existing inventories, resulting in decreased purchasing activities. Upstream, Ammonia prices increased while Ethanol prices decreased. The spread between the final product and its feedstock narrowed due to declining feedstock prices and decreased demand, causing a reduction in the end product prices. Adequate stocks led to a decrease in commodity production rates, prompting suppliers to lower offers, enhance profit margins, and provide discounts on bulk purchases to buyers.

