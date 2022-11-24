BBC documentary used face-swapping AI to hide protesters’ identities

Filmmakers used an AI to swap the faces of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong for those of actors to protect the protestors’ identities while maintaining their facial movements and emotional expressions

A protester in Hong Kong had their face swapped with that of an actor via an artificial intelligence for the BBC documentary Hong Kong’s Fight for Freedom BBC

An artificial intelligence helped to protect the identity of people who took part in a violent anti-government protest in Hong Kong by swapping their faces for those of actors. The method was used in a new BBC documentary, with filmmakers saying it protects the protesters, who were interviewed on camera, from persecution while conserving their mannerisms and the emotions conveyed in their facial expressions. …