Best Entrepreneur Venture Capitalist course bundle deal (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 2021 Entrepreneur Venture Capitalist Startup Bundle is on sale for £29.04 as of July 29, saving you 97% on list price.

In this phase of the pandemic, people are increasingly evaluating what they really want out of their careers. If you’ve been considering branching out on your own to chase your dream, this 2021 Entrepreneur Venture Capitalist Guide is for you.

In just eight courses that you can run through at your own pace, you’ll learn from the pros how to succeed as an entrepreneur and carve out a unique space for yourself. Start by learning from Matthew Rolnick, who helped generate over $10 million in sales at Groupon, as he points out specific pitfalls new business owners should avoid. Then move on to learning the ins and outs of joint venture partnerships and how to collaborate with other like-minded individuals.

Courses are taught by professionals like John Colley, MBA, MA, who boasts an instructor rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Colley has spent over 25 years as an investment banker and has advised hundreds of companies about strategy, fundraising, mergers, and acquisitions.

Normally, this bundle, which includes over 600 lessons on how to be your own boss, retails for £1,161. But, for a limited time, you can get started with lifetime access for just £29.04.