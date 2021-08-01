Save over 75% on a new set of cooling sheets

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Stay cool through the night with the Kathy Ireland Cool Touch Sheet Sets, on sale for $90.11 off. As of July 29, use code ANNUAL15 at checkout to score a set for only $28.89.

When your home feels stagnant and in need of a refresh, you don’t always have to do something drastic like change the paint color or swap out the flooring. Sometimes all you have to do is change your sheets.

These six-piece sheet sets from Kathy Ireland are all on sale for over 75% off for a limited time. All you have to do is enter code ANNUAL15 at checkout to secure the deal.

The Kathy Ireland Cool Touch Sheet Set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases. They’re perfect for hot sleepers or anyone who wants to stay cool throughout the night, as they’re made with ultra-fine microfibers along with moisture-absorbing CoolMax fabric.

Here’s more information about CoolMax technology:

For a limited time, six colors are on sale, including seafoam, grey, lavender, light grey, sand, and white. Normally the six-piece sets retail for $119. But for a limited time, you can save 75% with the code ANNUAL15 at checkout. That means you can take home a new queen-size sheet set for just $28.89.