BeyondID Reports 5th Consecutive Year of Record Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BeyondID , a leading managed identity services provider, today announced that the company has grown its revenue by more than 50% over the previous year. It also added and served hundreds of enterprise customers in the healthcare, financial services and retail industries including 23andMe, Mayo Clinic, Old Republic and Sequoia Capital.

The company also nearly doubled its headcount and added new talent to the executive management team. Rana Kahl joined as Vice President of Alliances and will oversee all business relationships and alliances. Josh Ashton was appointed Vice President of People and is responsible for scaling the BeyondID team to account for rapid business growth while maintaining a high level of engagement and strong corporate culture. Beki Scarbrough was named Vice President of Marketing and will create corporate and brand strategies for revenue acquisition across the BeyondID service portfolio.

“The strong demand for consulting, implementation and service management for identity platforms led to another incredible year of hyper growth for BeyondID,” said Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID. “We achieved many significant milestones and added several major global brands to our roster due to the efforts of our employees. I’m thankful to our customers, partners, employees and investors for their support and confident that our new executive team will continue to lead us through the next wave of growth.”

BeyondID was also named one of Okta’s first Diamond partners, now Apex partner, and was recognized as the Americas Service Delivery Partner of the Year.

“At TDECU, we want to ensure that every customer has the best experience possible while ensuring safe and secure access to their financial information,” said John Gallo, Vice President of Infrastructure and Security & Information Technology at Texas Dow Employee Credit Union. “BeyondID is a true partner that’s committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience and helping guide our long-term digital identity strategy.”

