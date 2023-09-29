BiPV Gains Momentum as Green Building Trends Rise, Offering Sustainable Energy Solutions for Urban Development

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market is poised for remarkable expansion, with estimated revenues of US$17.7 billion in 2022, and a projected surge to US$83.3 billion by 2030. This extraordinary growth is anticipated at a robust CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period spanning 2022 to 2030.
C-Si Dominates, Thin Film Surges
Within the BiPV sector, the C-Si segment stands out, projected to achieve a remarkable 21% CAGR, reaching a value of US$58.4 billion by the close of the analysis period. The Thin Film segment is not far behind, with estimated growth at an impressive 23.7% CAGR over the next eight years.
Global Leaders and Geographic Highlights
The United States BiPV market is estimated at US$2.9 billion in 2022, reflecting strong potential for growth. Meanwhile, China, as the world’s second-largest economy, is set to reach an astounding US$17.9 billion by 2030, driven by a compelling CAGR of 25.4% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to experience robust growth at 16.8% and 20.4%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a steady 21.5% CAGR.
Key Competitors
Key players in the BiPV market include:
- Certain Teed Corporation
- First Solar, Inc.
- Canadian Solar, Inc.
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.
- AVANCIS GmbH
- Crystalsol GmbH
- BELECTRIC Solar & Battery GmbH
- BISOL Group, d.o.o.
- Englert, Inc.
- Ernst Schweizer AG
- Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd.
- BiPVco
- Exasun BV
- EnerBIM
- AGC Inc.
Optimistic Economic Outlook
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected for the upcoming years. The United States has successfully navigated recession threats despite slowing GDP growth. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is boosting real incomes and driving economic activity. China is poised for substantial GDP growth as the pandemic recedes, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.
Despite these positive trends, various challenges persist, including uncertainty around the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, and ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing countries. High retail inflation is affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges by raising interest rates to combat inflation, which may impact job creation and economic activity. The regulatory environment is also tightening, with growing pressure to integrate climate change into economic decisions.
Investment Opportunities in Emerging Technologies
While corporate investments may face inflation-related concerns and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies presents opportunities. Generative AI, applied AI, machine learning industrialization, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies are poised to reshape the global investment landscape. These technologies have the potential to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.
In this dynamic environment, businesses and leaders who exhibit resilience and adaptability are well-positioned to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, The New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- With the Pandemic Crushing the Construction Sector Sentiments, BIPV Market Exhibits Substantial Decline in 2020
- BIPV Market Looks Up Post Pandemic Scare
- Competitive Scenario: BIPV Market Characterized by High Degree of Fragmentation
- Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- BIPV Set to Resume Progressive Gains in Post COVID-19 Environment: Outlook
- Key Challenges and Future Prospects of BIPV
- Factors Driving Growth in BIPV Market
- Image of BIPV as an Economically Viable, Multifunctional, Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities
- Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- DOE Issues RFI for Gathering Input on BIPV Systems
- Germany’s Achievement of Climate Neutrality through BIPV
- Analysis by Technology Type
- C-Si: Primary Technology Vertical in the BIPV Domain
- Thin Film Technology Set to Make Robust Gains
- Analysis by Application Type
- Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market
- With Solar Roofing Shingles & Tiles Gaining Popularity, Roofing Set to Solidify its Dominant Position
- Glass Emerges as High Growth Application Segment
- BIPV Walls to Seek Widen Addressable Market
- Facades: Niche Application Area
- Introduction to Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
- Advantages and Disadvantages of BIPVs
- An Insight into BIPV Technologies
- Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies: A Comparison
- Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies
- Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature
- BIPV Applications
- Merits & Demerits of BIPV Products in Various Applications
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- BIPV Steadily Moving from Niche to Mass Market
- Energy Collation Scope of BPV
- Factors Influencing Future Market Development
- Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds Fertile Environment for BIPV Market
- Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions Bodes Well for Future Growth
- Leading to Net Positive Construction
- Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Model, to Steer Next Wave of Growth in BIPV Market
- Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Scenario for Wider Uptake of BIPV Solutions
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
- Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030
- BIPV Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of total Energy
- Global CO2 Emissions (2015. 2020, 2040 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type
- With Solar Energy Emerging as Reliable Renewable, BIPV Anticipates Parallel Momentum
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in in GW
- Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake Elevates Momentum in BIPV Domain
- Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor
- Fast Paced Growth Anticipated in Commercial Buildings Vertical
- Advantages and Disadvantages of BIPV Usage in Buildings
- BIPV Solutions Remain Highly Relevant in Residential Buildings
- Besides New Installations, High-Growth Opportunities Exist for BIPV in Retrofit Market
- Retrofit Opportunity in Government, Prestige, & Historic Buildings Verticals
- Technology Advancements & Product Innovations Widen Addressable Market for BIPV Solutions
- Advanced R&D Efforts Bring Forth BIPV-T Solar Roofing Technology
- Colored Photovoltaic Continue to Gain Traction in BIPV R&D Programs
- Customized PV Systems Emerge as New R&D Focus Area
- Sonnenstromfabrik Brilliant PV Modules
- IRIG Develops Self-Adjusting BIPV Panels
- Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)
- Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology
- Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) Technology
- Organic Solar PV Cells
- DysCrete Building Material
- Solar Cloth PVs
- Perovskite Materials
- Select Innovations in the Photovoltaic Panels Market: 2020 & 2021
- A Glance at BIPV-Related Standards & Codes
- International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards
- Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Standards
- Growth Barriers & Restraints
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
