BiPV Gains Momentum as Green Building Trends Rise, Offering Sustainable Energy Solutions for Urban Development

The global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market is poised for remarkable expansion, with estimated revenues of US$17.7 billion in 2022, and a projected surge to US$83.3 billion by 2030. This extraordinary growth is anticipated at a robust CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period spanning 2022 to 2030.

C-Si Dominates, Thin Film Surges

Within the BiPV sector, the C-Si segment stands out, projected to achieve a remarkable 21% CAGR, reaching a value of US$58.4 billion by the close of the analysis period. The Thin Film segment is not far behind, with estimated growth at an impressive 23.7% CAGR over the next eight years.

Global Leaders and Geographic Highlights

The United States BiPV market is estimated at US$2.9 billion in 2022, reflecting strong potential for growth. Meanwhile, China, as the world’s second-largest economy, is set to reach an astounding US$17.9 billion by 2030, driven by a compelling CAGR of 25.4% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to experience robust growth at 16.8% and 20.4%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a steady 21.5% CAGR.

Key Competitors

Key players in the BiPV market include:

Certain Teed Corporation First Solar, Inc. Canadian Solar, Inc. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. AVANCIS GmbH Crystalsol GmbH BELECTRIC Solar & Battery GmbH BISOL Group, d.o.o. Englert, Inc. Ernst Schweizer AG Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd. BiPVco Exasun BV EnerBIM AGC Inc.

Optimistic Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected for the upcoming years. The United States has successfully navigated recession threats despite slowing GDP growth. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is boosting real incomes and driving economic activity. China is poised for substantial GDP growth as the pandemic recedes, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

Despite these positive trends, various challenges persist, including uncertainty around the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, and ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing countries. High retail inflation is affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges by raising interest rates to combat inflation, which may impact job creation and economic activity. The regulatory environment is also tightening, with growing pressure to integrate climate change into economic decisions.

Investment Opportunities in Emerging Technologies

While corporate investments may face inflation-related concerns and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies presents opportunities. Generative AI, applied AI, machine learning industrialization, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies are poised to reshape the global investment landscape. These technologies have the potential to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this dynamic environment, businesses and leaders who exhibit resilience and adaptability are well-positioned to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

With the Pandemic Crushing the Construction Sector Sentiments, BIPV Market Exhibits Substantial Decline in 2020

BIPV Market Looks Up Post Pandemic Scare

Competitive Scenario: BIPV Market Characterized by High Degree of Fragmentation

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

BIPV Set to Resume Progressive Gains in Post COVID-19 Environment: Outlook

Key Challenges and Future Prospects of BIPV

Factors Driving Growth in BIPV Market

Image of BIPV as an Economically Viable, Multifunctional, Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities

Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

DOE Issues RFI for Gathering Input on BIPV Systems

Germany’s Achievement of Climate Neutrality through BIPV

Achievement of Climate Neutrality through BIPV Analysis by Technology Type

C-Si: Primary Technology Vertical in the BIPV Domain

Thin Film Technology Set to Make Robust Gains

Analysis by Application Type

Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market

With Solar Roofing Shingles & Tiles Gaining Popularity, Roofing Set to Solidify its Dominant Position

Glass Emerges as High Growth Application Segment

BIPV Walls to Seek Widen Addressable Market

Facades: Niche Application Area

Introduction to Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

Advantages and Disadvantages of BIPVs

An Insight into BIPV Technologies

Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies: A Comparison

Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies

Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature

BIPV Applications

Merits & Demerits of BIPV Products in Various Applications

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

BIPV Steadily Moving from Niche to Mass Market

Energy Collation Scope of BPV

Factors Influencing Future Market Development

Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds Fertile Environment for BIPV Market

Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions Bodes Well for Future Growth

Leading to Net Positive Construction

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Model, to Steer Next Wave of Growth in BIPV Market

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Scenario for Wider Uptake of BIPV Solutions

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China , India , Latin America , and North America over the Period 2010-2030

, , , and over the Period 2010-2030 BIPV Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of total Energy

Global CO2 Emissions (2015. 2020, 2040 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type

With Solar Energy Emerging as Reliable Renewable, BIPV Anticipates Parallel Momentum

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in in GW

Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake Elevates Momentum in BIPV Domain

Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor

Fast Paced Growth Anticipated in Commercial Buildings Vertical

Advantages and Disadvantages of BIPV Usage in Buildings

BIPV Solutions Remain Highly Relevant in Residential Buildings

Besides New Installations, High-Growth Opportunities Exist for BIPV in Retrofit Market

Retrofit Opportunity in Government, Prestige, & Historic Buildings Verticals

Technology Advancements & Product Innovations Widen Addressable Market for BIPV Solutions

Advanced R&D Efforts Bring Forth BIPV-T Solar Roofing Technology

Colored Photovoltaic Continue to Gain Traction in BIPV R&D Programs

Customized PV Systems Emerge as New R&D Focus Area

Sonnenstromfabrik Brilliant PV Modules

IRIG Develops Self-Adjusting BIPV Panels

Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)

SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT) Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology

Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) Technology

Organic Solar PV Cells

DysCrete Building Material

Solar Cloth PVs

Perovskite Materials

Select Innovations in the Photovoltaic Panels Market: 2020 & 2021

A Glance at BIPV-Related Standards & Codes

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Standards

Growth Barriers & Restraints

