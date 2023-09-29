Global AVOD (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) Market Forecasts Report 2023-2029: Netflix and Disney+ will Both be in 46 Countries, HBO Max in 35 Countries and Paramount+/SkyShowtime in 37 Countries

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global AVOD Forecasts 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $69 billion by 2029, up by $30 billion from $39 billion in 2023.
The US will contribute 31% to the 2029 AVOD total; down from 40% in 2023 – showing that other countries are growing faster. The US will increase by $6 billion between 2023 and 2029, with China adding about half that amount.
These forecasts are a lot lower than our previous edition as platforms have delayed and/or scaled back their expansion plans. Most hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers offered will be in developed markets. Few platforms want to risk antagonizing the investment community by expanding these services into developing markets where the rewards are lower.
We have cut back the number of countries where these hybrid tiers will appear. By 2029, we expect that Netflix and Disney+ will both be in 46 countries, HBO Max in 35 countries and Paramount+/SkyShowtime in 37 countries
Who should read this report?
Job Functions:
- Corporate development
- Strategy
- Analyst
- Researcher
Types of Companies:
- Content owners
- Broadcasters
- SVOD platforms
- AVOD platforms
- Telcos
- Pay TV operators
- TV equipment manufacturers
- Banks – Media analysts
- Consultancies – media analysts
- Satellite operators
Key Topics Covered:
Published in September 2023, this 236-page PDF and Excel report contains extensive coverage of the AVOD sector (TV episodes and movies only).
Based on June 2023 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:
- Executive Summary.
- Major AVOD platforms, including revenue estimates for 138 countries, regionally and globally (2015 to 2028), including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, YouTube, and Facebook.
- OTT insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, USA
- Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2015 to 2028
