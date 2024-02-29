Bitera, a World-Class Data Center, is Present to Foster the Nation's Digital Economy Growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitera, a world-class data center, officially held its Grand Launching on February 27, 2024. The inauguration was attended by several Indonesian government’s high-rank officials, including Bahlil Lahadalia, the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board, and Erick Thohir, the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN). The presence of these key leaders reflects the strong synergy between the Indonesian Government and the private sector, creating a solid foundation to drive the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy.

“The penetration of data centers in Indonesia is currently still below 1 watt per capita, far compared to neighboring countries like Singapore at 100 watts per capita. As another comparison, the average consumption in Japan reaches 10 watts per capita, indicating that Indonesia still has a lot of room to grow in terms of data center infrastructure,” said Tedy Harjanto, CEO of Bitera.

The low penetration of data centers in Indonesia is in line with data from the Association of Indonesian Internet Service Providers (APJII), which shows that the penetration of Data Centers in Indonesia is one of the lowest in Asia Pacific Region (APAC), at around 0.3 watts per capita. This number is far from the ideal capacity requirement of nearly 840 megawatts (MW) based on the total population. When compared to other ASEAN countries, the data center capacity in Indonesia is only equivalent to approximately 12.7 percent.

“In line with Indonesia’s great potential in developing the digital economy, MMS Group Indonesia sees a significant upside for data centers. We believe Bitera will meet these needs and play a crucial role in supporting Indonesian digital economy development. Bitera’s presence also aligns with the government’s goal to drive the growth of nation’s digital economy through collaboration with the private sector,” said Sendy Greti, CEO of MMS Group Indonesia.

Currently, Indonesia is still lagging behind in data center development compared to the target set for 2030. This is a serious concern, considering the important role of data centers as digital infrastructure in supporting the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy.

Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board, Bahlil Lahadalia, emphasized that digital infrastructure is the key requirement in the digital transformation of the Indonesian and global economy. Therefore, to achieve this goal, appropriate digital infrastructure is needed.

“Bitera’s presence as a local pride data center represents a significant historical milestone on our nation’s digitalization journey. The presence of Bitera is expected to strengthen the national digital infrastructure in order to help preparing Indonesia to compete on the international stage, empowering MSMEs and startups through access to sophisticated technology,” said Bahlil.

Bitera’s Grand Launching serves as an ideal platform to showcase the synergy between the government agenda and the private sector to shape a solid and sustainable digital future for Indonesia, especially that Bitera is a 100% Indonesian-owned company.

Bitera offers critical IT load capacity of 20 MW with up to 4,000 racks. A Tier-III+ facility, it provides Five9s availability SLA (Service Level Agreement) and stands out as the safest data center in downtown Jakarta. Power reliability is also guaranteed through 2N redundancy supplied from two diversified substations. Recognition of dedication to security standards is reflected in obtained certifications such as ISO 27001 and Uptime Institute TCCD, and TCCF to be obtained by Bitera.

“Bitera leverages its strategic location in proximity to internet exchange points in downtown Jakarta, providing easy access for connecting businesses to the digital ecosystem through interconnections with low latency.” Tedy said.

Bitera has implemented energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies and achieved carbon neutrality. Moving forward, Bitera is committed to maintain its sustainability measures in the future.

With Bitera’s presence as a pioneer of digital infrastructure solutions, Indonesia is ready to step forward into a more advanced and competitive digital economic era, offering new hope for development and innovation in the country.

As an affiliate of MMS Group Indonesia, Bitera shares the same view to develop sustainable Indonesia. MMS Group Indonesia’s achievement in winning various prestigious awards related to sustainable energy transition serve as a strong illustration of their commitment to sustainable development in Indonesia.

About Bitera Data Center

Located in the heart of Jakarta, Bitera is a world-class data center purpose-built for exceptional performance, security, and reliability. Supported by a professional and experienced data center team, Bitera promises five 9s availability SLAs (Service Level Agreement) to ensure uninterrupted service. By connecting businesses to a vast ecosystem, Bitera enables customers to implement the right strategy for their digital transformation journey, growing their business seamlessly. For more information about our services or to inquire about hosting your data in our world-class facilities, please visit Bitera’s official Instagram account @bitera_dc and website www.bitera-dc.com.

About MMS Group Indonesia

MMS Group Indonesia (MMSGI) is a sustainable asset management company in energy and property with nearly 2 decades of operation. It has 3 main business pillars, namely MMS Resources, MMS Land, and MMS Solution with operation spreads across Indonesia. MMSGI aspires to be a trusted integrated energy provider which drives Indonesia to achieve Indonesia Net Zero 2060 through a just and orderly energy transition. For more information of MMSGI please visit its official website www.mmsgroup.co.id

