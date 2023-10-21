BLUETTI to Showcase Innovative Energy Solutions at All Energy Exhibition 2023 in Australia

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, is set to dazzle at the upcoming All Energy Exhibition 2023, to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) on October 25th and 26th. At booth #JJ139, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of top-tier products designed to reduce dependence on the grid and provide sustainable energy solutions for homes and outdoor enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of the event will be the BLUETTI EP760 household energy storage system, a game-changer to cope with the ever-increasing electricity prices in Australia. It’s stackable and expandable, accepting up to four B500 expansion batteries for a remarkable 19.8kWh capacity. Homeowners can build their power systems as needed to store free solar power or cheap off-peak grid electricity. Its 9,000W solar input allows it to make the most of renewable solar energy, even at night or during power outages. Also, the system can deliver an impressive 7,600W of power to run most household appliances effortlessly. This solution promotes sustainability while effectively meeting energy needs and optimizing energy savings.

BLUETTI will also introduce its latest line of portable energy storage products, the AC60P and AC180P at the show. These power stations, alongside the best-selling EB3A and EB70, promise to elevate the outdoor experience to new heights. The AC60P offers a 504Wh capacity, expandable to 2,116Wh with two B80P additional batteries. Its IP65 rating for water and dust resistance makes it perfect for outdoor activities such as fishing and sailing. The AC180P, the offline version of the popular AC180, is both lightweight at 16.4kg and powerful, delivering 1,800W power from a 1,440W battery. Beyond an ideal companion for weekend camping and RVing, it also serves as a dependable emergency backup power source, especially during Australia’s dry wildfire season.

Take a closer look at BLUETTI’s innovations:

Date: Oct. 25-26

Booth: #JJ139, MCEC, Melbourne.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-to-showcase-innovative-energy-solutions-at-all-energy-exhibition-2023-in-australia-301963113.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

