Very Small Aperture Terminal Market size to grow by USD 8.57 billion between 2022 – 2027| Driven by Increased use of satellite services for cross-vertical applications- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market size to grow by USD 8.57 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio’s market analysis. The small aperture terminal market is experiencing growth due to the expanded utilization of satellite services across various sectors. Extremely small aperture terminals play a significant role in enabling communication, especially in areas like public safety operations. With the evolving technology landscape in the global information technology sector and the increasing need for high-quality healthcare services, there is a rising demand for telemedicine. Telemedicine involves the electronic exchange of healthcare information between locations to assess a patient’s health condition. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

A significant challenge within the small aperture terminal market is the high installation costs associated with very small aperture terminal equipment.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The very small aperture terminal market is segmented by Solution (Services and Products), Platform (Land VSAT, Maritime VSAT, and Airborne VSAT), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The services segment is projected to experience a substantial market share during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics are increasingly relying on satellite broadband services to establish direct, two-way communication and data exchange with individuals in emergency situations. Satellite broadband services have seen a growing adoption in the healthcare sector.

The APAC region is anticipated to make a significant 32% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the very small aperture terminal market:

America Movil SAB de CV

Atos SE

CITIC Ltd.

Cobham Ltd.

Comtech

EchoStar Corp.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Inmarsat Global Ltd.

KVH Industries Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Marlink SAS

ND SatCom GmbH

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Telefonica SA

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

Vizocom

Very Small Aperture Terminal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled America Movil SAB de CV, Atos SE, CITIC Ltd., Cobham Ltd., Comtech, EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Marlink SAS, ND SatCom GmbH, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telefonica SA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Vizocom Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Solution Market Segmentation by Platform Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

